Fiji Water donates relief supplies

The Fiji Water Foundation today donated a range of supplies to the Ministry of Health that will assist rural health workers.

Manager Fiji Water Foundation, Marie Smith says these supplies were urgently requested by the Ministry and they are glad to assist.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete was appreciative of the continued assistance saying the supplies will make a big difference to the health professionals working on the frontlines.

The donation includes supplies specifically requested by the Ministry of Health, including high visibility rain coats, warm blankets, umbrellas, and gumboots examination couches, and portable medical screens valued at $20,000.