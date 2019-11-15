Donald Henry honored to be part of Labasa Fiji50 celebrations

Fiji gaining independence 50 years ago brought people of different races together as one.

86-year-old Donald Henry Bull believes that despite our challenges, all of Fiji will celebrate our unity when we commemorate Fiji’s 50th year of independence.

A former member of the Fijian Broadcasting Commission Advisory Board, Bull will be celebrating his 87th birthday today.

“Well I’d be honored, I will be truly honored and at the time in 1970, if you think back- your passport would have been a British one.”

Bull says people need to also remember the decision by the Fijian chiefs to cede the nation to the British.

“Who was the Chief, Cakobau, he was saving Fiji from somebody taking over so he chose the British, trusted them and then it was given back to us.”

Since gaining independence, Bull says Fiji is always a special place for him and his family regardless of where in the world they travel.

“Plus when we were in New Zealand and the postage stamp would come with the islands of Fiji, is the Adi Rewa. Like that smile I am home, and before we even open the letter we just looking at the stamp.”

Bull will be one of the special guests at the Fiji Day Celebration that will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa today.