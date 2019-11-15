Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Donald Henry honored to be part of Labasa Fiji50 celebrations

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
October 10, 2020 7:24 am
Donald Henry Bull

Fiji gaining independence 50 years ago brought people of different races together as one.

86-year-old Donald Henry Bull believes that despite our challenges, all of Fiji will celebrate our unity when we commemorate Fiji’s 50th year of independence.

A former member of the Fijian Broadcasting Commission Advisory Board, Bull will be celebrating his 87th birthday today.

Article continues after advertisement

“Well I’d be honored, I will be truly honored and at the time in 1970, if you think back- your passport would have been a British one.”

Bull says people need to also remember the decision by the Fijian chiefs to cede the nation to the British.

“Who was the Chief, Cakobau, he was saving Fiji from somebody taking over so he chose the British, trusted them and then it was given back to us.”

Since gaining independence, Bull says Fiji is always a special place for him and his family regardless of where in the world they travel.

“Plus when we were in New Zealand and the postage stamp would come with the islands of Fiji, is the Adi Rewa. Like that smile I am home, and before we even open the letter we just looking at the stamp.”

Bull will be one of the special guests at the Fiji Day Celebration that will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa today.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.