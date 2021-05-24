Home

Domestic violence victims moved to safe houses

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 25, 2021 5:00 am

More than twenty-five victims of domestic violence were moved from their homes to safe shelters during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Domestic violence cases increased over the last ten months with the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre recording 5,610 cases so far this year.

Head of Counselling, Shobhna Devi, says statistics show that women faced a number of problems during the lockdown.

“They were controlled by their husbands. Whenever they called FWCC, they would either have to find a place when there was no one around or if their husbands or partners are asleep then they would quietly send us text messages that they are needing our assistance.”

FWCC Co-ordinator, Shamima Ali, says they had to intervene and move women to safer places.

She also highlighted that some women were forced into prostitution.

“More than 25 women that we have supported throughout this period. It’s very difficult to arrange everything. But because our counselors work that way we got drivers on call and we have got about three cars moving and we also got our branches whereby we could arrange for trucks to go up to the highlands and bring down rape survivors.”

Marital rape cases also spiked during the lockdown.

