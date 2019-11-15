Domestic Violence victims face issues during curfew

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre says some women are facing issues during the curfew period as they are unable to escape perpetrators.

With 160 cases of Domestic Violence recorded by the FWCC last month, Coordinator Shamima Ali says a collective response is crucial to help address this issue.

Ali is, therefore, requesting Police to intervene wherever possible.

“The curfew is also going to be a stumbling block because the only time women now can run away is during curfew time when he falls asleep so we are alerting the Police around that to do a quick referral if there is a woman caught out during curfew time.”

Ali is also urging every Fijian to help out if they feel that their neighbors are victims of domestic violence.

The toll-free Domestic Violence helpline 1560 is available 24/7 along with the child helpline on 1325.

