Domestic violence victims afraid to speak out

Faith-based organizations are working with the Ministry for Women and Children to address domestic violence.

Head of the Catholic Church in Fiji Archbishop Peter Loy Chong says they will soon set up support groups for survivors to address gender justice with specific reference to domestic violence during COVID-19.

The Archbishop says the majority of the victims are afraid to speak out because they are threatened.

“They are told not to talk, not to tell anybody because they might get harmed. People even threatened to kill them so part of the thing is to keep quiet. For many who are abused as children, they do not know how to handle this thing, they do not know what is right and what is wrong. For a long time, they keep it to themselves.

He adds faith-based organizations have the power to influence their followers and encourage them to leave abusive and violent behaviour.