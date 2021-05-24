Home

News

Domestic violence support system are working: Akbar

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 10, 2022 12:10 pm
An increase in domestic violence calls through the National Domestic Violence Helpline indicates the confidence women have in the system. [Source: File Photo]

An increase in domestic violence calls through the National Domestic Violence Helpline indicates the confidence women have in the system.

Minister for Women and Children Rosy Akbar made the comments while responding to a question on the newest trends in calls received on the domestic violence helpline.

According to the Minister, the National Domestic Violence Helpline received 9452 genuine calls between its launch in 2017 and November of last year.

Article continues after advertisement

“Helpline noted a continuous increase in calls received at the helpline, with 57 percent of those related to domestic violence. In the 2020/2021 fiscal year, the helpline received 3612 calls, the highest since the establishment of the helpline. Of these calls, 51 percent were domestic violence-related.”

Akbar assures that they will continue to provide support to domestic violence victims.

She also confirmed that they are in the process of opening up a safe house in Lautoka that will accommodate domestic violence victims seeking shelter while their case is being addressed.

