Domestic violence statistics in Fiji remains a concern

Seventy-two percent of Fijian women experience one or more types of violence in their lifetime and four women lost their lives to violence from their intimate partners last year.

Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar says women experience physical, emotional, and sexual violence from their husbands or intimate partners.

Akbar says Fiji requires a coordinated effort and partnership with various stakeholders to address this issue.

Rosy Akbar

The women’s Minister says over the past four fiscal years, the national helpline recorded 952, 927 calls.

“COVID lockdowns have increased the instances of domestic violence, with the trend basically the same as last year, and the number of calls jumping from 149 in August 2020 to 817 in May 2021”.

Akbar says under the National Action Plan, they are undertaking nationwide consultations on the causes of Gender-Based Violence.

“We hope that the National Action Plan will give us data and evidence on what the root course is of violence against women and girls in Fiji and also what additional contributing factors make the violence more likely to happen again”.

Akbar also highlighted that between August last year and June 2021, a total of 2,934 genuine calls were intercepted on the Domestic Violence Helpline.