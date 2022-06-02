Domestic violence reports worry police

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force stresses that it is sticking by the no-drop policy on domestic violence.

Deputy Commissioner Itendra Nair says they are encouraged that victims are no longer hiding what they go through and more reports are being received.

However, Nair adds that 64 percent of Fijian women suffer from intimate partner violence is unacceptable.

Deputy Commissioner Itendra Nair.

“Incidents of violence, that’s a worry for us. We need to be aware that it’s a whole community effort in terms of curbing this.”

He says the increase in reports signifies trust and confidence in the work of the Fiji Police Force, but more can be done to protect women and girls.