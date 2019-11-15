Domestic violence no longer a personal matter says Minister

Violence against women, girls and children are preventable and everyone needs to play their part.

Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa highlighted this while opening the Caritas Archdiocese Women’s Ministry’s Workshop on Addressing Domestic Violence and Gender Justice in Lautoka.

Vuniwaqa says the prevalence of violence against women in the country is among the highest in the world and most cases are perpetrated by an intimate partner.

She says the National Domestic Violence helpline recorded a significant increase in calls from February to April.

Vuniwaqa says 54 percent of the calls were domestic violence-related and 30% were related to COVID-19.

She says the domestic violence cases being reported were serious and close to three –quarter of women reported physical violence, including some extremely serious forms of violence such as being punched, kicked, and hit by stones and timber.

She has also encouraged all Fijians to not turn a blind eye when they see abuse happening and not ignore such a scenario saying it’s their personal matter.

Vuniwaqa stresses sexual abuse and domestic violence are criminal acts and it is not a personal matter and needs to be reported.

She adds the Government will keep working with all relevant stakeholders towards a society free of violence.