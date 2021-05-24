Domestic violence has caused 39 deaths

The Women’s Rights Movement is calling on all Fijians to participate in the annual 16 days of activism against violence on women.

2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the Global 16 Day Campaign and will focus on femicide or gender-related killing of women.

In the last eight years 39 women were allegedly murdered as a result of domestic violence.

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Director Nalini Singh says there is a need to put the spotlight on this problem.

“We encourage everyone to participate in the campaign by sharing information. We all have a responsibility to call out toxic masculinity, we need to promote gender equality and we need to encourage women’s participation in all spaces.”

The 16 days of activism against gender-based violence began today and will culminate on the 10th of December, which is Human Rights Day.