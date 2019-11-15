Home

News

Domestic violence cases surge in the wake of COVID-19

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 1, 2020 7:05 am

One of the effects of the global Coronavirus pandemic is the issue of increased domestic violence in communities.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator, Shamima Ali says avenues addressing gender-based violence have had to be reviewed with social distancing critical in the fight against COVID-19.

Ali says there is a collaborative response by both government and civil society organizations to address domestic violence which they expect will increase in the coming months as the economic fallout of the virus hits home.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says only this week they received more calls in one day which normally would be equivalent to the same number over three weeks.

“We’ve got 24 hours lines, every Counsellor has got a telephone line which we are advertising on social media but also from today in the media and so one and we are also looking at safe ways to working, doing face to face counseling but most of the work will be done by phone and referrals and we are in constant touch with the Police and Police Commissioner.”

The toll-free helpline for domestic violence is 1560 and the child helpline is 1325 both of which are operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

