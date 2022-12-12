Domestic violence and child abuse worries Church

Father Peter Loy Chung

The Catholic Church is concerned with the increase in cases of domestic violence and child abuse in our communities.

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong says this issue needs a holistic approach.

Archbishop Loy Chong says the Church did a series of workshop to address domestic violence.

“All these crimes happens in the context of family, people that know one another, the victim is known to the perpetrator. I was listening to the radio and the radio announcer was listing the cases of child abuse and all of them involve like Uncle, Niece, grandfather, stepsister and all these happened in the family. So it’s important that we address the family if we want to address domestic violence and child abuse.”

Archbishop Loy Chong says a national plan for the prevention of was drawn by the Ministry of Women and Children.

He also highlighted that it is also affecting our children.

“Apart from the domestic violence, we see a lot of children that have no homes, the increasing number of street kids and that all comes down to the family.”

The Fiji Council of Churches President says it’s crucial to set the best foundation in the family if we expect a good community and a good nation.

70 cases of child rape have been reported to the Fiji Women’s Crisis Center between January and October and they have also recorded 1,113 cases of domestic violence in the first ten months of this year.