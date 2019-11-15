Domestic violence an under-reported crime: Malani

Domestic violence often occurs when the perpetrators’ believe that abuse is acceptable, justified, or unlikely to be reported.

Speaking after the week-long workshop on Male Advocacy for Ending Violence against Women, Sekaia Malani who is the Turaga-ni-Koro from Vivili Village in Cakaudrove highlighted that there are many unreported cases even from his village.

Recent statistics reveal that as of July, only 574 domestic violence cases were reported.

Sekaia Malani believes domestic violence remains one of the most under-reported crime for both men and women.

“As for my village, there are unreported cases of violence against women. However, there might be some incidents that are happening in a few households. I will go back to the village and as a Turaga-ni-Koro, I will advise the villagers especially women to report this issue if they happen to encounter it in future.”

Another participant, Pastor Jeremena Viko says Fijians need to speak openly about domestic violence.

“I was a bit reluctant about the issues of violence against women because mainly the men have been pointed out for committing such crime.”

The Male Advocacy for Ending Violence against Women workshop aims at engaging retired police officers, Turaga-ni-Koros and youth leaders as they will become good advocates to end violence against women and children.