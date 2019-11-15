Domestic violence affects workplace productivity

Dealing with victims of domestic violence at workplaces is one of the major challenges faced by Human Resources personnel.

This was confirmed by the Fiji Human Resources Institute President Kameli Batiweti who highlighted that domestic violence cases continue to rise in the country.

He says the Institute is now looking at ways to help its members address the issue.

Batiweti says domestic violence needs to be addressed immediately as it also affects workplace productivity.

“It is how do you address, first how do you recognize the signs of the victims and so, that’s one of the outcomes of domestic violence and so the employee is at work but is not there so productivity is affected.”

FHRI Member Ronald Reddy says domestic violence is a sensitive issue that needs to be handled in a professional way.

“Women would not want to speak, now how do we deal with it we also want to deal with it in a confidential way so HR professionals are using respective managers and officers around the workplace who can who can associate and link with this people.”

The Institute aims to create mental health champions who are able to detect and address issues surrounding violence.

From January to October, the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre received 751 reports of domestic violence.