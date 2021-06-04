Home

Domestic repatriation registration cease

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 4, 2021 6:25 am

The registration for domestic repatriation will cease at midnight 5th June.

Fijians are advised to register to return home, before the closing date.

They are reminded, they can only travel for genuine reasons, such as permanent relocation or medical reasons.

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport is working on the ‘Protocol for Movement for Domestic Repatriation’, which will apply to travellers, land transport providers and vessel/aircraft operators.

The Ministry has successfully registered over 3,400 Fijians, stranded and wanting to return home.

It has received over 30,000 calls, more than 500 emails and 300 Facebook messages for domestic repatriation since the Prime Minister’s announcement on the 29th of last month.

The protocol is being developed to ensure that all Fijians are safely repatriated, with minimal risks of transmission of the virus to people and communities in Non-Containment areas and islands.

The Ministry requests Fijians who have not registered, to do before the 5th.

 

