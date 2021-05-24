Domestic economic activity improves

The Reserve Bank of Fiji in its latest economic review has stated that domestic economic activity is gradually improving from the setback caused by the outbreak of the Delta variant.

Governor, Ariff Ali says the increasing national vaccination rate has allowed for further easing of COVID-19 related restrictions.

Ali says while the economy is still expected to record a small contraction this year, several partial indicators recorded monthly improvements in September following the COVID-19 induced slump that began from the second quarter of 2020.

He adds this included monthly growth in the production of electricity, cement, mineral water, gold, sawn timber, wood chips and mahogany.

The Governor highlighted that consumption activity also picked up, evident from higher net VAT collections and increased second-hand car sales.

The RBF’s Job Advertisement Survey also registered a monthly uptick in the number of newspaper vacancies in September, suggesting that labour market and economic conditions are slowly improving, albeit from a lower base.

While credit conditions remain soft, the injection of approximately $300 million through the various RBF Facilities, including approximately $93.3 million in loans to 4,185 businesses under the

Government Guarantee and Interest Subsidy Scheme, where borrowers do not pay interest or fees for the first two years, have also boosted economic recovery.

Ali says in the months ahead, economic prospects are relatively favourable as the appetite to travel to Fiji is visible from the growing airline and hotel bookings.

He adds a bounce in consumption spending is also expected, led by the approaching Diwali and Christmas festivities and the second pay-out from the Government’s unemployment assistance scheme.

Furthermore, he says the anticipated strong inflow of personal remittances, which grew annually by 17.4 percent to $595.6 million in September, will continue to support spending for many households moving ahead.

However, Ali says uncertainty about the pace of the awaited tourism recovery, a resurgence in infection rates, natural disasters and the domestic spill-over of mounting global inflationary pressures remain key concerns to the economic outlook.

For the financial sector, ample liquidity in the banking system ($1,554.7 million at 27/10), along with the Reserve Bank’s quantitative easing measures, has helped keep borrowing rates low and provided support to the economy.