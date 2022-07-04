Domestic abuse an issue: Soqosoqo Vakamarama Itaukei

[File Photo]

The largest charitable organization – Soqosoqo Vakamarama Itaukei is concerned with the increasing cases of rape, and abuse of women and girls in Fiji.

President Adi Finau Tabakaucoro says the issue needs a holistic approach and everyone has a part to play in ending the cycle of violence.

Adi Finau says with the alarming cases of domestic violence, it’s crucial to review our approach in dealing with this social ill.

“The tendency is now for society to say that it’s our problem, particularly women who is the problem when we are the ones that have been abused and the victims. Any violence is an offense under the law in spite of that, there seem to be unable to control this matter even within the law.”

Adi Finau commends the efforts by the various government authorities and civil societies in shedding a light on the matter.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre recorded 3,313 domestic violence cases from January to May this year which is a 6% increase compared to the same period last year.