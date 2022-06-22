Does Tabuya’s comment reflect the view of the party?

Comments made by People’s Alliance member Lynda Tabuya regarding Energy Fiji Limited’s services have been widely criticized and labelled as ignorant.

FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in a press conference tonight says Tabuya’s statement does not reflect the efforts of men and women who work tirelessly to get the infrastructure up following natural disasters.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the comment made by the People’s Alliance member on Facebook Meta fails to capture the essence of how the profit made by EFL and pay rise will benefit its staff.

“But she’s saying that only because in her opinion, the government is looking good because it has got a dividend. She did not mention at all the fact that they have all been given PMS amounts. She did not mention the fact that EFL given all of them below management level a five percent pay rise.”

EFL Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel in his response to Tabuya’s comment says the statement is riddled with inaccuracies and is ignorant and worrying.

FBC News is waiting for a response from the People’s Alliance Party to gauge whether Tabuya’s comment reflects the view of the party.

PA General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka has informed FBC News that they will soon provide a response.