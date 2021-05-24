Home

Doctors with links to Tonga concerned for their loved ones

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 18, 2022 5:37 am

A doctor and medical student who are training and working to help others are now concerned for the safety and well-being of their families back in Tonga.

The two last spoke with their families just before Tonga’s communication network was cut off due to the volcano eruption and tidal surges on Saturday.

Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Raynold Waisele kept his family in his prayers while fulfilling the oath he took to help save the lives of the people he is charged with in Lakeba.

“So yeah we are working with other stakeholders here on the island, like Police and us the health teams we managed to evacuate everyone including patients we had admitted over the weekend. They were all evacuated safely until yesterday morning.”

Despite problems with communication, Dr. Waisele continues to try to contact his family.

“You know the lines there they are still down so we are not sure if they are safe or, but we are being optimistic and just hoping for the best and just praying for their safety everyone in Tonga even our medical colleagues there.”

For final year medical student Inoke Halafihi all he can do is pray that his family is safe.

“Because they said the sky was pretty much just filled up with all this ash. I was pretty concerned and I was lucky to be able to call them because some of my friends told me they weren’t able to contact their family before the network blackout.”

Halafihi says other students are now only in touch with the Tonga community in Fiji anxiously waiting to hear word from their loved ones back on the island kingdom.

 

