News
Doctors to continue post-graduate training
March 24, 2022 10:49 am
Training opportunities will continue for doctors in the country. [File Image]
Training opportunities will continue for doctors in the country.
Minister for Health and Medical Services, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says with over a thousand doctors in the country, Fiji now has enough qualified doctors to meet the World Health Organization benchmark.
However, there is still a need to continue to improve their knowledge and skills in the medical field.
Article continues after advertisement
“Training does continue, especially training for post-graduate doctors. We have employed another 140 young doctors this year, which is a testament to the fact that once they’ve had training then we will have the ability to employ them. “
Waqainabete says Government is focused on improving the health sector through capacity building.
Advertisement