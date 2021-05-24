Doctors to continue post-graduate training

Training opportunities will continue for doctors in the country.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says with over a thousand doctors in the country, Fiji now has enough qualified doctors to meet the World Health Organization benchmark.

However, there is still a need to continue to improve their knowledge and skills in the medical field.

“Training does continue, especially training for post-graduate doctors. We have employed another 140 young doctors this year, which is a testament to the fact that once they’ve had training then we will have the ability to employ them. “

Waqainabete says Government is focused on improving the health sector through capacity building.