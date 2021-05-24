Doctor posted at Tau Health Center after 22 years

Good news for people living in Tau Village Lomawai, Nadroga as a doctor will now be stationed at their newly renovated health center.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says this was needed as the health center will also cater for around 5,000 Fijians who live around the area. This includes 4 nearby villagers.

“The capacity and capability of work around health here will be lifted because you got a doctor level who is working here in Tau Village so I’m absolutely happy with what’s happened.”

Doctor in charge Farihah Shagoofa says the good thing is that she has worked in Tau Village before but now her level of responsibility will be wider.

“As for the challenges part let’s see what comes but it’s also for me to just engage with the community that should be a good thing, also the people I think they are very supportive and everything would be easier if we work together.”

The last time a doctor was posted in the village was 22 years ago when the health center was a nursing station.

Villagers would either have to travel to Lomawai Health Center, Nadi Hospital or Sigatoka Hospital if they wanted to see a doctor, which was an expensive trip.