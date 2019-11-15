Do not waste the Ministry’s resources

A government to give out free agricultural assistance will not be wasted on farmers who show no commitment.

Minister responsible Dr. Mahendra Reddy while launching the Squash Planting Program in Dayala Community, Emuri in Sigatoka today says they do not want to waste government resources.

Dr. Reddy says farmers must monitor the development of their products especially if they were assisted by the Ministry.

He told farmers to monitor their farms and not only attend to it when it’s harvesting period.