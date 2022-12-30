Do not waste knowledge and skills: Covunisaqa

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces / Facebook]

60 members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces have been urged not to waste their knowledge and skills.

Commander Land Force, Colonel Onisivoro Covunisaqa, says he expects every participant to appropriately lead their men as they return to their respective units.

Covunisaqa was speaking to Third Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment (3FIR) personnel during their graduation from the Junior Non-Commissioned Officers Course.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Covunisaqa, the course covers a variety of military syllabus that will benefit potential leaders at the junior level of command.

In congratulating the participants, the Commander Land Force says the course has allowed them to become acquainted with functional leadership, introducing them to the fine art of section command and control and the critical roles of a section second in command.