Do not waste government’s effort in education: Vuniwaqa

The government is doing all it can to ensure that children have access to quality education and this effort should not be wasted.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Women, Children, Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa to SDA Primary School in Suvavou who says that education is a huge hallmark of the government’s policies and programs.

Vuniwaqa says living in this age with government policies that we have in place, students are so fortunate when compared to previous years where students miss school because parents could not afford bus fares.

“Our role then, if government is doing that for us, that comes with a huge responsibility on us as children, on teachers giving guidance to children and as parents, as caregivers to the same children, the responsibility to ensure that government’s efforts in this area does not go to waste.”

Vuniwaqa says the government pays tuition on behalf of parents and also helped in students bus fare and this great opportunity should not be taken advantage of by students.

She says parents and teachers also have a huge responsibility in ensuring that children are given the guidance and support they need as they continue with their education.