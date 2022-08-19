Do not turn away parents; schools told

The Ministry of Economy is calling on school heads not to turn away parents seeking approval for the inflation mitigation assistance.

Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says around 90,000 students who are already receiving subsidized bus fares do not necessarily need income verification as their information is with stakeholders involved in the process.

Sayed-Khaiyum is calling on stakeholders to pass on the right information to ensure eligible Fijians aren’t turned away.

“A parent reached out to us, they said they went to collect the form from one of the legal aid officers. One of the staff turned them away and said it’s only for children who are in school when in fact it is not.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says so far, they have received positive feedback as people have been applying online as well.