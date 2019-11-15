Do not set fires close to hospitals: Dr Waqainabete

Patients at the Savusavu Hospital had to be evacuated to the Nabouwalu and Labasa hospitals last week due to heavy smoke from a sawmill.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the heavy smoke came from the burning of sawdust at a sawmill close to the Savusavu Hospital.

Speaking during a talanoa session in Savusavu today, Dr Waqainabete says the heavy smoke was so bad they had to transfer patients to the other hospitals.

He is urging those living near and around hospitals, not to set fires as it is not good for patients.

Dr Waqainabete adds, there are also health and security issues when transferring patients.

He is urging for public cooperation in this manner.