Do not sell undersized fish: Baleinabuli

The Ministry of Fisheries will penalize anyone caught selling undersized fish.

This has been stressed by the Permanent Secretary for Fisheries Pene Baleinabuli saying they have received reports of sales of undersized fish in many municipal markets.

Baleinabuli says people using the COVID-19 pandemic as excuse to catch and sell undersized fish must think twice.

“There’s provision for penalties to be incurred to be imposed but we hope that people will exercise great wisdom and good sense will prevail.”

Baleinabuli says their officers are making constant rounds to municipal markets on weekends as this is when undersized fish are normally sold.

He says it’s understandable that people need easy cash but they should allow fish to grow to a good size and allow them to spawn.