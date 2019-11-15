Do not hesitate to use pepper spray: Qiolevu

Police officers in Labasa have been told not to hesitate to use pepper spray if they feel threatened.

Speaking at an operational readiness check in Labasa this morning Police Chief of Operations, SSP Maritino Qiolevu, says pepper spray has been issued as a means to crackdown on the number of assaults on police officers.

SSP Qiolevu says the police uniform is no longer respected on our streets, therefore, it is important that officers are well equipped, alert and vigilant at all times.

“When we wear our uniform in town, it is not enough. So, we need to be equipped. That is why we have issued capsicum spray. It will protect us. We will use it to defend us. It is not lethal. It is to safeguard us.”

SSP Qiolevu reminded officers that the last thing they want this festive season is another police assault or death.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho had earlier confirmed that batons would slowly be phased out because of the inhumane nature of its use.