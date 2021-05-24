Home

Do not get carried away by politicians says PM

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 4, 2021 6:08 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says landowners shouldn’t get carried away with politicians continuing to preach about their rights.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says past governments had the chance to provide the best for landowners but failed to deliver.

Bainimarama says the inaction of previous administrations was irresponsible, resulting in the current government having to make things right.

He adds that the equal distribution of royalties is one of the many policies that help every landowner.

“Part of the Constitution – is ensuring that 80 percent – of the lease money is given – to the landowners – and 20 percent – for the government. This is to commend the effort of landowners.

Bainimarama says critics are playing cheap politics because some of them were in power but did nothing for landowners.

“Some politicians are now speaking on the rights of landowners. Where were they when landowners were crying about the royalties they were given? Where were they when landowners needed them? Where are they when we need their help? I can honestly say that they did not bother about landowners.”

The PM adds those who used to profit from the old system are trying to derail the progress of resource owners.

The government has again assured iTaukei landowners that it will always work in their best interest.

