News

Do not be a bystander: Ali

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
February 14, 2022 9:50 am

The death of a woman in her 20s who was allegedly assaulted by her partner on January 25 is another reason we should stop being bystanders, says Shamima Ali.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center Coordinator says if you see, hear, or know of someone who is living with domestic violence, it is your duty as a caring citizen of our country to do the right thing and inform the authorities.

The Center stated that in the last seven years, 40 women have died as a result of domestic violence situations.

Ali is encouraging women to reach out for help to FWCC on the toll-free line number 1560.

Face-to-face counselling at the Suva and Labasa centres resumes today.

Ali reassures that counselors are on standby to assist 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

 

 

