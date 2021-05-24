Home

News

Do not abscond; minister tells seasonal workers

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 10, 2022 2:30 pm
More than 200 selected Fijian workers were reminded that absconding is not an option under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Program. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Absconding should never be an option for Fijians employed in Australia under the Pacific Labour Mobility Programme.

While speaking to 200 Fijians who fly out this week, Employment Minister Praveen Bala highlighted that absconding will negatively impact others who try to be part of the programme in the future.

Bala is urging the workers not to be swayed by external influences which can affect the partnership between Fiji and Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

“Make use of this opportunity. Always remember who your team is, who has your back, your family, the government of Australia and Fiji under the vuvale partnership. Your team has done so much to make this a reality for you.”

Bala says the government has grown into this labour mobility program to ensure sustainable and ongoing work for more Fijians.

He adds this is also an opportunity to help improve the living standards of some Fijians.

