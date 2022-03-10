Home

News

DJ Tora laid to rest this morning

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 19, 2022 11:38 am
Sevanaia Tora commonly known as ‘DJ Tora’. [Source: Lighthouse Fiji]

The local music community, fans, family and friends this morning bid their last farewell to one of their own, the renowned broadcaster, Sevanaia Tora commonly known as ‘DJ Tora’.

While delivering a eulogy on behalf of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation during the Memorial Service last night, Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum described DJ Tora as humble and soft-spoken but will always crack jokes and evoke humour whenever he’d get the chance to do so.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Tora was a dedicated worker and always stood ready to carry out any task.

Families, friends, and colleagues turned out in numbers last night to remember the life of DJ Tora and the legacy he left that will continue to motivate people.

The FBC CEO says Tora would always appreciate and value his colleagues and was passionate about his work.

“He was a genuinely kind and gentle soul who always had a good and compassionate word for everyone. He never discriminated against anyone’s ethnicity, religion, social standing, tribal roots, or province. He weighed only your character.” 

Sayed-Khaiyum stresses that Tora was not just a colleague, but was a friend and family to every staff at FBC.

He was a kind and gentle soul, who knew no malice and did not hold grudges against anyone.

The late Tora re-joined Gold FM in 2006 and spent 15-years entertaining masses of people on the airwaves.

Tora passed away last week at home at the age of 65 and is survived by his two daughters.

