Diwali preparations affected due to water disruption

Fijians living along the Suva-Nasinu corridor and other near-by places are raising concerns about water disruption that has affected their Diwali preparations.

The Water Authority of Fiji says it experienced a series of unplanned electricity outages at its Wainibuku pump station yesterday and the standby generator at the pump station failed to automatically start upon power disruption.

WAF adds their personnel are working around the clock to normalize water supply to customers in selected elevated parts of the Suva and Nasinu areas.

An investigation has also commenced into why this critical asset failed when it was most needed.

Another unplanned electricity outage had impacted the Tovata booster pump, and according to Energy Fiji Limited, it was due to a blown transformer at Narere.

Electricity supply at both sites has been restored.

Areas impacted include systems of Tovata, Nagatugatu Tacirua, Dokanisuva & Colo-i-Suva, customers in the following areas will receive low pressure and or no water:

Tovata

Areas feeding on the Tovata reservoir – Makoi, Kaliveitau, Veitata, Tovata Rd, Qaranivalu, Caubati Koro, Daniva, Niubalavu, Raikiwai, Niuvula, Niusawa Lane, Tacirua East, Cunningham, Khalsa Rd.

Nagatugatu

Areas feeding on the Nagatugatu reservoir – Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Heights, Nagatugatu residents living beside the Reservoir.

Tacirua

Areas feeding on Tacirua reservoir – Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji St, Tacirua Bus, Amputch St, and Princess Rd.

Dokanisuva

Areas feeding on the Dokainaisuva reservoir – Seventh Day Church Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School, Vunuleba Settlement.

Colo-i-Suva

Areas feeding on the Colo-i-Suva reservoir – Naisogo, Colo-i-Suva Crest Chicken, Princess Rd, Marshall Rd, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, Naitaqiri Nillgrey.

Meanwhile, partial supply has been restored to areas supplied through Tacirua and Nagatugatu reservoirs with low areas starting to receive water areas of Tacirua Heights, Sakoca and Savutalele are still awaiting restoration.

The Authority is urging customers who are facing water disruptions and require water carting assistance to contact WAF on 3346777 or shortcode 5777.