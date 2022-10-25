Diwali is a time to reflect and reset our lives: Loy Chong

[Source: Archdiocese of Suva]

Diwali is a time to reflect and reset our lives.

The Head of Catholic Church in Fiji, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong highlighted this in his message for the Diwali Mass Homily.

Archbishop Loy Chong says our world is in a vulnerable situation as scientists state that the earth is almost in a tipping over situation.

He says this as human beings have crossed over planetary boundaries, evident in small island nations facing extinction through sea-level rise.

Archbishop Loy Chong says as we face the world’s vulnerability, religious festivals like Diwali gives us hope and reminds us of how God is working to save the world.

He says the festival of lights reminds us of divine truth, universal life principles, and invites us to look beyond the darkness and set our hopes on God.

The Head of Catholic Church in Fiji says Diwali communicates a common message, that God’s goodness will triumph over evil and this guides our actions to build a better future.