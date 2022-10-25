News

Diwali is a time to reflect and reset our lives: Loy Chong

Simione Tuvuki Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

October 25, 2022 4:20 pm

[Source: Archdiocese of Suva]

Diwali is a time to reflect and reset our lives.

The Head of Catholic Church in Fiji, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong highlighted this in his message for the Diwali Mass Homily.

Archbishop Loy Chong says our world is in a vulnerable situation as scientists state that the earth is almost in a tipping over situation.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this as human beings have crossed over planetary boundaries, evident in small island nations facing extinction through sea-level rise.

Archbishop Loy Chong says as we face the world’s vulnerability, religious festivals like Diwali gives us hope and reminds us of how God is working to save the world.

He says the festival of lights reminds us of divine truth, universal life principles, and invites us to look beyond the darkness and set our hopes on God.

The Head of Catholic Church in Fiji says Diwali communicates a common message, that God’s goodness will triumph over evil and this guides our actions to build a better future.

NFA emphasizes fire safety this Diwali

Mother dies, baby survives tragic accident

Arya praise people’s resilience to still celebrate Diwali

Diwali is a time to reflect and reset our lives: Loy Chong

Man cops 14 years jail term for raping sister-in-law

Heavy rain and flash flood warning remains in force

Expensive travel for medical services no longer a problem

Political party leaders extends Diwali greetings

Police reminds Fijians to remain vigilant this Diwali

Celebrate Diwali in spirit of oneness and multiculturalism

New government station to benefit villagers

St Louis: Three dead, seven injured after school shooting

FRU acknowledges Fijiana’s effort

Solomon Islands on a mission

West warns Russia against using dirty bomb pretext in Ukraine

UN nuclear watchdog to inspect Ukrainian sites

Women sues L'Oreal, claiming hair products ties to cancer

‘Black Adam,’ with Dwayne Johnson, debuts with $67M

At least three Palestinians killed in Israeli raids on Nablus

Aussies keep the faith for must-win match

Westham defeats Bournemouth

US charges alleged Chinese spies in telecoms probe case

World's largest cruise ship now open for bookings

Ye dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped

Two killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman also killed

Kendall With Caitlyn Supports Boyfriend Devin Booker at NBA Game

The ‘cheesy’ row over pizza toppings tax in India

Kim Kardashian condemns hate speech in midst of Kanye West controversy

Russia reinforcing occupied southern city

Tonga secures quarter-final spot

Depp to tour UK with The Hollywood Vampires next summer

Indians celebrate Rishi Sunak’s rise to UK PM

Future looks bright for Fijiana

England excited for quarter-final match

Rain ends South Africa and Zimbabwe match

High hopes for the Adi Nadroga/Navosa committee

Hearing for former MP continues

Westpac donates food hampers

Pacific Games spots up for grabs in Melanesian Cup

Brazil politician throws grenades at police in Rio de Janeiro state

Heavy rain warning issued

First leg of senior league play-off in Labasa

FRCS works on new plan

Former MP’s family home is situated at Waidracia

Australia and NZ edge towards Super Rugby resolution

Celebrate the Festival of Lights in a clean and safe way: Nand

Student 'anti-cheating' exam hats go viral

Labasa vendors celebrate Diwali

Xi Jinping's party is just getting started

Beware of misleading ads: Consumer Council

Kyiv denounces Russia's 'dirty bomb' claims

Travis Scott Slams Rumors He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

Xi Jinping's party is just getting started

Dyer apologizes, Cocagi in, Radradra out

It is a special Diwali: PM

Heavy rain alert in place for Fiji group

Former MP re-examined in court

We have to focus on ourselves: Bati interim coach

Jodie Whittaker's regeneration reveals a new Doctor

Kohli lost for words after win over Pakistan

FTUC trial vacated

Psychologists and counsellors play a critical role in FCS

India celebrates Diwali with a dazzling display of lights

Russian fighter plane crashes in Siberian city of Irkutsk

Cruise ships likely reason for dolphin behaviour changes

Abduction allegation false: COMPOL

Boris Johnson pulls out of U.K. prime minister race

FNU to host Virtual Open Days

M3GAN,’ the next generation of creepy doll movies, is not playing around

Hurricane Roslyn batters Mexico's Pacific coast

Avengers Assemble Alpha Trailer Teases a Staggering Defeat Dealt by Mephisto

Rishi Sunak enters race to replace Liz Truss as UK prime minister

Blood cancer is common in males according to CWM study

Eye out on discipline: Kamikamica

Producing home grown players vital

PALM scheme designed for mutual benefits

Hurricane Roslyn batters Mexico's Pacific coast

Star performance for Luai, To’o in Samoa’s win

We will not fundraise to support the party: Tawaivuna

Last-day for Diwali preparations

Fijians urged to be cautious

COMPOL attends INTERPOL General Assembly

Kohli inspires India to victory over arch-rivals

Armstrong’s goal holds Arsenal

Producers suffer as streaming giants stop buying direct-to-OTT films

Xi Jinping announces third term in power and new top team

Scotland next for Bati

Acceptance for cancer patients still an issue: Dr. Acharya

Futsal turfs to be constructed

Firework imports a challenge

Three from Pool C advance to RWC quarters

Deo urges Fijians to celebrate environment-friendly Diwali

Big win for England, quarter-final fixtures confirmed

Salman Khan down with Dengue, Karan Johar takes over Bigg Boss

Iran protests: Huge rally in Berlin in support

Nasinu proposes option of 11 DPL teams

Eating habits contribute to increase in import bill

History for Italy

Strong cooperation needed to combat transnational crime

Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico’s coast

Mental health is crucial for soldiers: Nand

Stephen Curry launches graphic novel series on sports stars

In ‘Good Nurse,’ a serial killer exposes health care system

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson hold talks as ex-chancellor leads PM race

Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy’s first female prime minister

Massive Russian strikes target energy grid: Zelensky

Pleasant birthday gift for centurion Mata

Nayacalevu scores in Toulon’s victory

India launches 36 internet satellites delayed by Ukraine war

DWZ bags four as Kiwis make quarters

Man arrested for tendering counterfeit note

Breast cancer cases could be genetically inherited

Spain and Colombia in FIFA U17 semis

Plans to certify RFMF Blackrock camp

Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high

Winning start for England and NZ

Forest shocks Liverpool

PRF and WRF prepare for cyclone season

Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85

The mysterious exit of China's former leader from party congress

Panel discussion to highlight childcare support challenges

Alex Turner on the Arctic Monkeys' musical evolution

Bati keeps World Cup chances alive

World Cup over for Fijiana

Wellington breaks 22-year drought

Filmmakers shoot movie at football stadium

Taylor Swift drops ‘3am’ edition of ‘Midnights,’ music video

Police Blue scoops back-to-back title

Rishi Sunak leading race to be prime minister

NZ dismantles Scotland

Seasonal work improves livelihood: Kumar

Centrecom plans to open in Vanua Levu

Rabuka dismisses race-based politics claim

We may be our own enemy: Serevi

Seahawks win leg four and Series title

Women Fishers Market day to boost fisherwomen

Karawalevu savors selection

Batibasaga scores as Australia advances to RWC quarter-final

Druavesi golf tournament returns

Police Blue to face Army in Super 7s final

Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play

Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Captain’s call prompted Sims to play in World Cup

Series Cup semi-finalists confirmed

Centrecom opens in Nadi, more employment opportunities

Fiji’s forestry sector thrives

Children not allowed to purchase fireworks: NFA

Marist celebrates Deans victory; OBs to sponsor tutors for players

Ronaldo must face consequences, says Erik ten Hag

Women’s Cup semi-finalists locked in

Hacker who stole singer's unreleased music is jailed

Netflix adds disclaimer under The Crown's trailer for series five

Former president ordered to testify to January 6 committee

Man dies in tragic house fire

Fake notes in circulation

Ukraine war: US and Russian defence ministers discuss Ukraine in rare talks

Jazz pianist wins Scottish Album of the Year award

Fiji-Australia strengthen bilateral ties

Prepare for adverse weather conditions

No excuses says Seruvakula

TikTok denies it could be used to track US citizens

Australia rakes up big win over Scotland

Toloi blessed to be a Bati

Ireland and Zimbabwe book spot in Super 12

Tonga Tala dominates PacificAus Sports Series

India fines tech giant $161m for unfair practices

Sekran scoops top award

Bulitavu tells all about race-based politics

Police Blue sends early warning

PSRU wins Police IDC

Giant fuel fire engulfs Mexico railway and homes

Fiji conducts free and fair elections: Marles

SOE clarifies placement of campaign materials

FCCC to review current interim taxi fare

Final cane payment made

France treading with caution for Fiji

Empowering women has positive flow on effects: Clement

COVID-19 is still a global health emergency, WHO says

Recognizing tourism workers critical

Insurance to improve financial resilience and security of Fijians

Return to traditional foods: Tubuna

FRA concerned with driver behaviour

Dozens killed in Chad after protesters demand civilian rule

Three Fijians in Reds squad for Japan tour

FEO welcomes IFES CEO Visit

Viral cattle disease sends rumours flying in India

Fiji Pearls finish 5th

Painless breast lumps need urgent attention

Six months in jail for those bursting firecrackers on Diwali

Upsets at Super 7s series

Fiji-Australia remain great friends: Marles

New declaration to amplify pacific voices on climate emergency

Crucial match for Bati

Australian author guest speaker at WIB Awards

Marvel's Wolverine Reportedly Slated for Release in 2023

Iran sending personnel to Crimea to help Russian forces use Iranian-made drones

Indonesia bans all syrup, liquid medicines after 99 child deaths

Alex Hales warns England not to take Afghanistan lightly at T20 World Cup

Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault court case

Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Pardi celebrate 2-year anniversary