Diwali is a time to celebrate and rejoice with family

The National Federation Party is calling on everyone to use the light of the Diya, the traditional lamp which conquers the darkest night of the year, to once again brighten our future.

Party Leader, Biman Prasad says 2020 and 2021 have been difficult years for many Fijians.

He says COVID-19 has spread in the community and many Fijians have died.

He adds the economy has been affected and thousands of families have lost their livelihood and income.

However, despite this Prasad is calling on people not to lose hope.

He says together we can once again illuminate the lives of the Fijian people and restore pride and patriotism.

Prasad says Deepavali is a time to rejoice with family and friends.

It is also a time for prayer and reflection about those less fortunate.

He says the lighting of the traditional lamp, Diya, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and most importantly, truth over evil.

Prasad says the light from the Diya re-commits all of us to bring light to any place facing darkness.

He adds Hindus are very resilient and draw strength from their faith and a sense of solidarity in times of adversity.