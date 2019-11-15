Diwali is a festival of unity: Singh

All festivals celebrated by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation are with fanfare and grandeur.

Mirchi FM Programs Director Ashneel Singh says the Diwali Dhoom will bring together people from across cultures.

Singh says Diwali, is a festival of unity in diversity.

“Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji two Diwali Dhoom is a multicultural event so we have participants from our sister radio station Bula FM and Radio Fiji one. They will be taking part and we have been following up with them and they are excited. They are looking forward to this event. ”

Singh says an event like this can light up the richness of culture as Diwali has evolved from an Indian festival into a uniting multicultural celebration.

“Fiji is a multicultural country and we celebrate all the festivals together. We are looking forward to where Fijians can come and celebrate Diwali with us. We have an open floor dance where you can come and dance with us.”

The Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom will be held at the Gymnasium today from 3pm.