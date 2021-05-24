Home

Diwali is a beautiful festival: SODELPA Leader

Praneeta Prakash
November 3, 2021 12:30 pm
SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party expressed its gratitude as families can gather to celebrate Diwali within their bubbles after months of strict restrictions.

SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka says Diwali is a beautiful festival that is celebrated by all who call Fiji home.

He adds that it is also a testament to the willingness of people to put aside their differences to come together during this auspicious occasion regardless of origin, colour, or religion.



On the eve of the festival of lights, the Party Leader says despite COVID-19 becoming an endemic disease, Fijians are now able to celebrate with their family.

Gavoka adds this is owed to Fijians who diligently adhered to COVID-19 guidelines and getting themselves vaccinated.

He is also urging Fijians to remember their neighbours and countrymen who have suffered greatly from the impact of the pandemic, whether economically, mentally, or worse, lost a loved one in their prayers.

