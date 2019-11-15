Home

Diwali drive to help needy family

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 23, 2020 12:35 pm
Piniana Vukinavanua and her 2-year-old who have been living in a tent after Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s six radio stations in partnership with “Make a difference Fiji” is undertaking a Diwali Drive for a needy family.

Manager Radio Programs, Shammi Lochan says they will be helping Piniana Vukinavanua and her 2-year-old who have been living in a tent after Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Lochan adds this is being done in the true spirit of Diwali.

“The 6 radio stations are going to do this drive to help collect cash, furniture, bed, stove and other items for Piniana for Diwali. The hand over will be done during Diwali.”

Make a difference Fiji, a charitable organisation working with FBC collected more than $3,000 via a market day on Saturday.

The money will be used to build a house for Piniana.

