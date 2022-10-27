Diwali Dhoom will promote cultural diversity and inclusion

Radio Fiji, Two’s Senior Radio Presenter Dipti Ben

Cultural Diversity and inclusion will be on display in the upcoming 2022 Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two’s Diwali Dhoom.

According to Radio Fiji Two’s Senior Radio Presenter, Dipti Ben there will also be music performances from a minority group.

“Pushpa and Shakuntala, both of them are from Lautoka and I know that people know them because they are very talented singers and they will be singing a few Bollywood numbers, we can say they have a visual disability but they have always been with RF2 whenever it comes to performances so you can expect their singing as well.”

Article continues after advertisement

She adds the hype is building up as more dance groups are expected to participate this time around.

There will be various competitions and giveaways throughout the program.

The event will be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva on Saturday and tickets will be up for sale at the venue.