Diwali Dhoom will be unique: Lal

Tomorrow will be a night full of entertainment and enjoyment at the Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two’s Diwali Dhoom.

Manager Radio Programs Shammi Lochan Lal says this year’s Diwali Dhoom will be unique.

For the very first time, it is being held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Lal adds there will be several competitions where Fijians will be able to showcase their talents.

“We have Diwali poster competition and Dandiya Competition. So this is Fiji’s biggest Dandiya Competition. We have more than nine groups participating in this competition from all over Fiji. There will be Rangoli competition and poster competition for children as well. There will be a fashion show by our radio team.”

The Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom will begin with the kid’s poster competition at 3 pm followed by other competitions.