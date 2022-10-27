Diwali Dhoom returns

The excitement level is building up as Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two’s Diwali Dhoom is back, following a lapse of two years.

Fijians will once again be able to showcase their talent and skills through this multicultural event.

Mirchi FM’s Program Director, Ashneel Singh, says various groups, which are part of the Diwali Dhoom are now ramping up their preparations.

Article continues after advertisement

“After Diwali will be the best time to treat yourself and your family members. The multi-cultural event will feature traditional dancers, local tik tokers, singers, and famous radio personalities. Fijians will also be able to showcase their skills in competitions such as thali, rangoli, and kids’ poster competitions.”

Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two’s Diwali Dhoom will be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva this Saturday.