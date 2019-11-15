Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Diwali Dhoom ends on a high note

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 7, 2020 4:48 pm
It was a colourful, vibrant and successful Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom event with hundreds of Fijians gathered at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

It was a colourful, vibrant and successful Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom event with hundreds of Fijians gathered at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The multi-cultural event featured traditional dancers, local tiktokers and famous radio personalities.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says during these unprecedented times, FBC thought of a way to try and lift the spirits of Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“Because I think people are hungry for entertainment it’s been a very strange year for everyone we haven’t had many social occasions to go out and celebrate and these is one of the first big events that have ever happened this year and I think that’s why people are out.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the next event will definitely be bigger and better.

The Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom show also featured various competitions which included a poster, thali and rangoli making.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.