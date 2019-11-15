Diwali Dhoom ends on a high note

It was a colourful, vibrant and successful Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom event with hundreds of Fijians gathered at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The multi-cultural event featured traditional dancers, local tiktokers and famous radio personalities.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says during these unprecedented times, FBC thought of a way to try and lift the spirits of Fijians.

“Because I think people are hungry for entertainment it’s been a very strange year for everyone we haven’t had many social occasions to go out and celebrate and these is one of the first big events that have ever happened this year and I think that’s why people are out.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the next event will definitely be bigger and better.

The Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom show also featured various competitions which included a poster, thali and rangoli making.