Diwali connects all Fijians: Lal

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s six radio stations have come together to host a memorable Diwali event for Fijians.

Manager Radio Programs Shammi Lochan Lal says people of different cultures will be participating in the Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom.

Lal says festivals like Diwali connects people across all boundaries.

“Apart from Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji two, we have had interest from Bula FM and Radio Fiji one. They will be participating in Diwali Thali competition and we will like to thank our Bula FM and Radio Fiji one participants.”

The Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom will be held at the FMF Gymnasium tomorrow from 3pm.