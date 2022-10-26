Diwali celebrated with equal gusto by all Fijians

The Capital City was a sea of colors as streets and homes were lit up with Diya and decorative lights to mark the festival of lights last night.

The festival was celebrated with equal gusto by Fijians from all walks of life.

In the true essence of the festival, the Prasad family of Fletcher Road in Vatuwaqa opened their home to families and friends to share the spirit of Diwali.

Article continues after advertisement

Ronald Prasad says this is a time to share the spirit of oneness.

“Diwali is a festival of lights, we come together – families, neighbors, everyone. We come together, we celebrate.”

Prasad says as the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness is celebrated on Diwali, adding that this is also a time to celebrate the uniqueness of multiculturalism in Fiji.

As for Prasad’s family friend, Ling, the festival reminds her of home.

“It feels like a New Year because Chinese New Year – we play the fireworks too and invite friends and families. It feels like home.”

Ling and her family have called Fiji their home for the past 16 years.

The Prasad family also hosted members of the Fiji Society for the Blind last night.