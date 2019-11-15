Diwali a time of reflection says SODELPA President

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is wishing all Fijians a happy and inspirational Diwali.

President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau says Diwali has been an important event for the Hindu religion a recognition and celebration of Fiji’s diversity as a multicultural nation.

The Party says with the far-reaching impacts of COVID-19, this year’s Diwali provides a time of reflection to display love and affection, tolerance and understanding for each other.