News

Diwali a time for unity: Methodist Church

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 4, 2021 12:40 pm

Diwali is a time for unity as we come together to try and rebuild our nation which was ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Methodist Church President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says celebrating the festival of lights is a way for every Fijian to look back at the struggles we went through during the pandemic as we fight against COVID-19.

Rev Vunisuwai says Diwali is a celebration of lights that symbolizes goodness, good relationship, growth, love and life.

Article continues after advertisement

“In this celebration of lights, we send our sincere gratitude and best wishes to all members of the faith that we will rebuild our nation and bring about light in all the spheres of our nation Fiji.”

The Methodist Church President says being the largest denomination, it will continue to support every denomination as we work to get back on track socially, economically and politically as a nation in these trying times.

The festival of light will be celebrated tomorrow around the country.

