Diversifying economic base to create opportunities

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service says diversifying the economic base and identifying revenue sources will present more opportunities for the country.

Chief Executive Mark Dixon made the comments in light of the growth recorded in the net revenue collections for the 2021–2022 fiscal year.

Dixon says strong growth has been recorded across all sectors, and it is time to look for future opportunities, including foreign investment.

“Now is the time for foreign investment to come and invest in Fiji. I think our policy settings are fantastic; tax free regions, tax free holidays associated with new investment in the obvious holiday sector, health, ICT, and BPO sector. What we realize is that there is an opportunity to diversify our economic base. “

Dixon says the outsourcing sector is one of the massive opportunities for Fiji.

“We got talent here so why not put all that together and the BPO sector is one where there is a massive opportunity for other countries to come to Fiji and set up that sort of operation and we are seeing that and obviously what we are trying to do is get the policy settings right to help with those investments coming into Fiji .”

100,000 new jobs are expected to be created in the next decade through Fiji’s outsourcing industry.