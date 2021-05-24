Diversification is vital: Koya

The government is looking at diversification on all fronts.

Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says this means refocusing on the supply chain as well.

Koya says the diversification of the economic base, with a strong focus on sustainability and digitalization, is critical.

“We have made it cheaper to import goods that are not available in Fiji. And for those that are available, e.g. tomatoes, we’re encouraging more MSMEs to supply the hotel sector. We’re diversifying ourselves so that our industries are self-sufficient.”

Koya says that whilst they are providing opportunities for businesses, they must think about the new waves of opportunities and their ability to survive future shocks.