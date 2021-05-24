Home

Disregard of CareFiji App concerning

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 25, 2021 4:00 am

The Ministry of Health is concerned with people discontinuing the use of CareFiji App.

Permanent Secretary Dcotor James Fong says what they witnessed Fijians not bothering to check in or check out through the app.

Dr Fong stressed that this needs to be enforced.

“the CareFiji App plenty of times people either walk in without actually checking it in on the mobile or alternatively they check in but nobody is watching to see that it actually says you have checked in. As soon as you put your phone on the CareFiji app they (security) assume that it’s already done.”

Dr Fong adds that the CareFiji App remains a vital COVID-19 safe measure.

