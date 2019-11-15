Disposable cards will be phased out says FBOA

The Fiji Bus Operators Association has clarified that most buses will not be carrying disposable e-Transport cards as it was only temporary.

Members of the public have raised concerns with FBC News as to why bus drivers are not carrying temporary cards.

Association President, Nisar Ali Shah says it’s been 3 years since the e-Ticketing system was implemented and they expect all Fijians to be carrying their own bus cards by now.

“It was meant for the tourist, by now all the Fiji resident should have a permanent card, if you don’t have a permanent card, you continue to buying the disposable card and end of the day you might be losing about $300, $100 or $50 in a year, you know that can be used for something useful.”

Ali says they are also phasing out the use of disposable e-transport cards to avoid cash being handled by drivers.

“Bus companies don’t want their drivers to handle cash, you know it’s a lot of abuse, sooner the better this disposable card go away.”

He says the buying disposable e-transport cards isn’t viable because passengers may not be able to use all the money in the card.